Contrasting Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) & Its Peers

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sun Country Airlines to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.44% 4.29% 1.50% Sun Country Airlines Competitors -4.88% -75.69% -1.91%

59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million $77.47 million 20.59 Sun Country Airlines Competitors $7.63 billion -$992.78 million 6.68

Sun Country Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sun Country Airlines. Sun Country Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sun Country Airlines Competitors 666 2208 3140 195 2.46

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

