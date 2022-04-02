Core & Main, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Core & Main in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Core & Main’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.59.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

