Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,826,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,952,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

