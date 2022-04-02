Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

