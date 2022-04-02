Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Trimmed by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.2% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,799. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $348.84 and a 52-week high of $586.32. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

