Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $170.50 on Thursday. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Credicorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credicorp (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.