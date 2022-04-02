Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.20.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $549.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $352.10 and a 1-year high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

