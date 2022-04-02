Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

