Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRARY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
