Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €152.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €152.00 ($167.03) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €128.00 ($140.66) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €138.57 ($152.28).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €99.75 ($109.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of €104.22 and a 200 day moving average of €115.94. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.48 ($103.82) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($142.57).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

