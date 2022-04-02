Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $9.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

