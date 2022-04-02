Credit Suisse Group Cuts Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $9.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.90.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $631.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 234,645 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
