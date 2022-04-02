Credit Suisse Group Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,650

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,650 ($34.71) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.02) to GBX 2,730 ($35.76) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,804.67.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
