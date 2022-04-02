Credit Suisse Group Raises Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target to 610.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $747.50.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

