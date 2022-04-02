Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in March

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRESY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

CRESY stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.