Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,684. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
