Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,684. Criteo has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

