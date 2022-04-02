Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

CCK opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $135,132,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

