CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $179,930.03 and $35,029.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,151,714 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

