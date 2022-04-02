CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.46.

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.98. 276,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,975. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

