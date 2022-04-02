CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

