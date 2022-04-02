CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $420.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

