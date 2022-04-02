Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON CBP opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. Curtis Banks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £172.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.80.
Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
