Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON CBP opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.39) on Thursday. Curtis Banks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.66 ($3.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of £172.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.80.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

