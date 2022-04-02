CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,479. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 108.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

