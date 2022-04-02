CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after buying an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after acquiring an additional 97,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after acquiring an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

