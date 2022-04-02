Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Purchases $27,300.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CYTH opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.92. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.
