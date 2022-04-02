CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Trading Down 22.6%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 22.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 18,127,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 3,215,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $245.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

About CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

