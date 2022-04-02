D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $76.18 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after acquiring an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.