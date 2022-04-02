DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Busey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

BUSE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Busey by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 10.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

