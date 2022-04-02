DA Davidson Comments on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $715.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.