DA Davidson Comments on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SFST opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.