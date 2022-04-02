DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.92 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.