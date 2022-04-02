DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

