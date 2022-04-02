DA Davidson Weighs in on AEye, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for AEye in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get AEye alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LIDR opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. AEye has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth about $75,836,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.