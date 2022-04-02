DA Davidson Weighs in on AEye, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for AEye in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth about $75,836,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AEye (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
