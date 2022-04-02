Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Financial Comparison

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 2.20 $2.06 billion $1.15 7.52 First Bancshares $214.22 million 3.17 $64.17 million $3.04 10.89

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancshares pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danske Bank A/S and First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 2 5 1 0 1.88 First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.36%. Given First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Risk & Volatility

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 30.26% 7.33% 0.32% First Bancshares 29.95% 9.72% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Danske Bank A/S on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 90 locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

