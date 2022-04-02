DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $42,223.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $42,223.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,565.06 or 1.00111189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

