Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Buys $248,344.25 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
