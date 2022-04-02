Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Director Buys $248,344.25 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.34 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

