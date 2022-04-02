Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 82.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 256,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

