Dash (DASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $349.87 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005533 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000782 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00024897 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.74 or 0.00707637 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

