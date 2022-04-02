Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 5,395 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

