Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

