Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.91.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

