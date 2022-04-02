Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVDCF. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock remained flat at $$11.40 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.