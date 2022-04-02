DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $114.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

