DCC plc (LON:DCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($92.30).

DCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut DCC to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($90.39) to GBX 5,550 ($72.70) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.97) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($100.08) to GBX 8,349 ($109.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of DCC stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,942 ($77.84). 120,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($66.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($85.41). The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,982.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,037.31.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

