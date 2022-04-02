Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

DH opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

