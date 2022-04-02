Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target to €50.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($60.44) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FURCF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($58.24) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

