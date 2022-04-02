Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 97,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,993,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.80. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

