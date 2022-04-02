Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 225

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 126.40 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 97,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,993,063. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.80. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

