Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €54.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($68.57) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.15 ($69.40).

FRA:DPW opened at €42.50 ($46.70) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($45.41). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €52.46.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

