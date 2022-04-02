Devro (LON:DVO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Devro (LON:DVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DVO opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.72) on Thursday. Devro has a one year low of GBX 163.46 ($2.14) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.12. The stock has a market cap of £346.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

