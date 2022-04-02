DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. DFDS A/S has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $54.55.
About DFDS A/S (Get Rating)
