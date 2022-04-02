DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

