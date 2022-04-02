Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Sells $55,628.10 in Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DHIL opened at $192.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.82. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 31.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter worth $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.